Summer Lacrosse Camp For Kids

Looking for summer lacrosse for your children!? The South Bay Outlaws are offering a “Summer Recreational Lacrosse League.” The league is for youth in grades 1st – 8th. The league will be one day a week for each age division starting on June 6 through July 15.

Chula Vista’s PUCKidz is holding summer lacrosse camps for kids. The weeklong camps begin June 6 and will be held at Explorer Park from 10am to 12 noon. To register contact Keith Quigley at PUCKidz@gmail.com or (619) 573-7115. www.PUCKidz.net