Home » Community of Eastlake » Sign Up For Eastlake Little League Fall Ball

Sign Up For Eastlake Little League Fall Ball

Eastlake Little League

Eastlake Little League is now accepting Player Registration for the 2011 Fall Season

Boys and Girls ages 4-15 are eligible to play …
– Any 15-year old who will not turn 16 before 4-30-12 (*15 year olds will not be eligible to pitch)
– Any 3-year old who will turn 4 on or before 4-30-12
– Divisions: Tee-Ball, Minor B, Minor A, Majors, and Juniors
– Registration fee: $95.00 for single player; $175.00 for family (2 or more brothers/sisters playing) APPLICATIONS MUST BE POSTMARKED BY 8/20 TO ENSURE PLACEMENT ON A TEAM

– T-Ball registration fee only $60.00.
– Fee Includes Shirt and Hat
– SUNDAY ONLY GAMES (we encourage registration regardless if your child is playing another sport)
– Practices are NOT required, everyone will play, mandatory rotation of player’s position every two innings.
– Fall season for 2011 will run from September 11th – November 13th (10 games)
– Sign Up Soon – Space is Limited! – Application Deadline is August 20, 2011 (mail in registration ONLY)

http://www.eastlakelittleleague.vicid.net/images/images/1/0/2011_fall_ball_reg_form.pdf

Read & Sign the 2nd page of this form, and return entire form by mail to:

Eastlake Little League
PMB 127, 2220 Otay Lakes Rd, Suite 502
Chula Vista, CA 91915

Remember to Enclose Check or Money Order (see fees above) Payable to: Eastlake Little League
Mail-In Registration ONLY Must be postmarked by August 20, 2011

0saves
Save


If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader.

Eastlake Times

Eastlaketimes.com is an online guide to Eastlake, a master planned community of Chula Vista.

Eastlake News, Sports, Business, Entertainment, Chula Vista Real Estate, and more.

More PostsWebsite

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebookYouTube

One Response to Sign Up For Eastlake Little League Fall Ball

  1. Edgar Elguezabal

    February 14, 2017 at 12:04 am

    We just moved to the area, my boy turn 5 on Jan 23rd & I would love to put him into Tee ball. I’m also available to volunteer to coach .. we love baseball, I play on an adult softball league two night a week..
    Please call me 619-869-6159 Edgar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*