Sign Up For Eastlake Little League Fall Ball

Eastlake Little League is now accepting Player Registration for the 2011 Fall Season
Boys and Girls ages 4-15 are eligible to play …
– Any 15-year old who will not turn 16 before 4-30-12 (*15 year olds will not be eligible to pitch)
– Any 3-year old who will turn 4 on or before 4-30-12
– Divisions: Tee-Ball, Minor B, Minor A, Majors, and Juniors
– Registration fee: $95.00 for single player; $175.00 for family (2 or more brothers/sisters playing) APPLICATIONS MUST BE POSTMARKED BY 8/20 TO ENSURE PLACEMENT ON A TEAM
– T-Ball registration fee only $60.00.
– Fee Includes Shirt and Hat
– SUNDAY ONLY GAMES (we encourage registration regardless if your child is playing another sport)
– Practices are NOT required, everyone will play, mandatory rotation of player’s position every two innings.
– Fall season for 2011 will run from September 11th – November 13th (10 games)
– Sign Up Soon – Space is Limited! – Application Deadline is August 20, 2011 (mail in registration ONLY)
http://www.eastlakelittleleague.vicid.net/images/images/1/0/2011_fall_ball_reg_form.pdf
Read & Sign the 2nd page of this form, and return entire form by mail to:
Eastlake Little League
PMB 127, 2220 Otay Lakes Rd, Suite 502
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Remember to Enclose Check or Money Order (see fees above) Payable to: Eastlake Little League
Mail-In Registration ONLY Must be postmarked by August 20, 2011
Edgar Elguezabal
February 14, 2017 at 12:04 am
We just moved to the area, my boy turn 5 on Jan 23rd & I would love to put him into Tee ball. I’m also available to volunteer to coach .. we love baseball, I play on an adult softball league two night a week..
Please call me 619-869-6159 Edgar