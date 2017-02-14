Sign Up For Eastlake Little League Fall Ball

Eastlake Little League is now accepting Player Registration for the 2011 Fall Season

Boys and Girls ages 4-15 are eligible to play …

– Any 15-year old who will not turn 16 before 4-30-12 (*15 year olds will not be eligible to pitch)

– Any 3-year old who will turn 4 on or before 4-30-12

– Divisions: Tee-Ball, Minor B, Minor A, Majors, and Juniors

– Registration fee: $95.00 for single player; $175.00 for family (2 or more brothers/sisters playing) APPLICATIONS MUST BE POSTMARKED BY 8/20 TO ENSURE PLACEMENT ON A TEAM

– T-Ball registration fee only $60.00.

– Fee Includes Shirt and Hat

– SUNDAY ONLY GAMES (we encourage registration regardless if your child is playing another sport)

– Practices are NOT required, everyone will play, mandatory rotation of player’s position every two innings.

– Fall season for 2011 will run from September 11th – November 13th (10 games)

– Sign Up Soon – Space is Limited! – Application Deadline is August 20, 2011 (mail in registration ONLY)

http://www.eastlakelittleleague.vicid.net/images/images/1/0/2011_fall_ball_reg_form.pdf

Read & Sign the 2nd page of this form, and return entire form by mail to:

Eastlake Little League

PMB 127, 2220 Otay Lakes Rd, Suite 502

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Remember to Enclose Check or Money Order (see fees above) Payable to: Eastlake Little League

Mail-In Registration ONLY Must be postmarked by August 20, 2011