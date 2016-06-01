Police: Chula Vista Burglaries Are Connected

Source: Police: Chula Vista Burglaries Are Connected | NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police are warning people about a recent string of home burglaries.

Investigators have counted at least 15 connected break-ins in the last month near Southwestern College. The suspects are going after high-priced electronics and jewelry.

Racquel Dial had all her jewelry stolen on October 25.

“I see my jewelry box all over my bed,” Dial said, “and I told my husband, ‘What happened? What happened to my jewelry?’”

Just under $15,000 worth of diamonds, gold and watches were stolen from her home behind Bonita Vista High School.

The most valuable to her was her engagement ring.

“We’ve been married for 25 years,” she said. “You treasure that. Your wedding ring. That’s been with me for a long time.”

The burglars also took their early 1900s coin collection and their son’s video games.

Chula Vista Police say the thieves are only working during the day when people are not home. So far, they have gotten away with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of property.

“It is the holidays. If that’s motivation unlike earlier in the year… who knows?” Capt. Gary Wedge of Chula Vista Police said.

Detectives say they are analyzing physical evidence gathered at some of the scenes.

“With the sophistication of DNA now. that has changed things dramatically,” Wedge said. “Fingerprints: always a good source of information. “But also intelligence we gather from other people.”

Investigators are checking eBay and Craigslist for Dial’s jewelry, including heirlooms she wanted to give to her daughter.

“You want to pass it down to your children, of course,” said Dial. “Those are the things I’d like them to have.”

Police say witness descriptions have been vague. They are possibly looking for juveniles driving a silver Nissan Armada.

They also just want people to remember simple things like locking doors.

If you have any information, call Chula Vista Police.