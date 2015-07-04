Eastlake Fireworks on July 4th

- Home
Join your fellow EastLake neighbors and friends for a private and memorable finale to your 4th of July.
Enjoy great food, drinks and music while your kids play the night away!!
Don’t hassle with parking, finding a spot for your blanket, or long bathroom lines!
Watch the fireworks from an ideal viewpoint while supporting the Eastlake Education Foundation!
Tickets for Adults: $30 (includes dinner and 2 drink tickets)
Tickets for Children: $12 (includes dinner, games and facepainting ) (ages 5-15)
Just Click on the link to register.
When:
Monday July 4, 2011 from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM
Dinner Starts at 6:00pm
Gates Close at 7:30pm
Olympic Training Center
Athletes Entrance
Wueste Road
Chula Vista, CA 91915-6000
Andrea Romo
July 4, 2015 at 1:30 pm
I am pleasently surprised to find out that there is an Eastlake Times!! I would love to be involved more w/ my community!! Please let me know how I can help!
