Local “View & Vote” Event For American Idol’s Jessica Sanchez

Team behind San Diego’s Idol contestant encouraging support for hometown favorite

A “View and Vote” event, emceed by “Little Tommy” Sablan of the Jeff and Jeff radio show on KYXY, will be held at the Oggi’s in Chula Vista to garner support for American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez.

BACKGROUND: With an incredible voice, mature stage presence and a timely save from the judges during last week’s results show, San Diego’s Jessica Sanchez continues her amazing run on the eleventh season of American Idol. Each week Sanchez’s stunning performances have showcased her vocal skills and earned her plenty of support from the judges. However, last week’s close call illustrates how important it is to win votes as well as rave reviews.

Team Sanchez – as the dedicated group of family and friends backing the local singer’s effort is known – will hold a “view and vote” party. The entire San Diego community is invited to join Chula Vista Mayor Cheryl Cox and Chula Vista’s own Tommy Sablan from the Jeff and Jer morning radio show in watching and voting for Sanchez. Sablan will emcee the event and welcome the EastLake Middle School Choir, the local school Sanchez attended as a youth, as the group performs prior to the show.

While American Idol airs at 8:00 p.m., attendees are encouraged to arrive early. For more information and updates, be sure to follow Jessica Sanchez on Twitter at @JSanchezAI11