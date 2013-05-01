A Night To Remember: in Eastlake

On Friday, April 27, 2012 at 6pm, 520 students representing 40 area high schools will join together for the second annual celebration of “A Night to Remember”, a prom for special needs students. This one of a kind event brings together 260 honored guests with special needs and 260 volunteer student hosts as well as over two hundred adult volunteers and the families and friends of the students attending the event.

Due to the generous support of the event sponsors, the evening’s honored guests will be attending free of charge. Additionally, each participant will be provided with a tuxedo or prom dress, hairstyling and make-up, a corsage or boutonniere, a limo ride, a walk down the red carpet, a night of dancing, food, and a gift bag that includes two tickets to a Padres Game. The goal of the event is to honor, love and celebrate students that sometimes feel marginalized. Based on the overwhelming response to last year’s inaugural event and the response of the local community, this event is now sold out.

This San Diego event is founded and directed by Rob and Cheryl Shields, who were inspired by a similar event in Rob’s hometown of Rockford, IL. It touched their hearts and they felt the desire to bring a similar event to San Diego.

For further information regarding this event, please contact

Rob or Cheryl Shields at 619-549-6754.