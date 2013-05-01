Seeking Sponsors For “Healing Boxes” To Her Door

A Woman’s Wellness Center and Naturally To Your Door announce new sponsorship program for low in-come women diagnosed with cancer.

A Women’s Wellness Center & Naturally To Your Door are teaming up and seeking sponsors to help low income women diagnosed with cancer supplement their treatments with a healthy diet. “Healing Boxes to Her Door” was created as a way to get fresh local organic fruits and vegetables directly to those in need.

“This is an incredible opportunity for sponsors to have a direct impact on the health and lifestyle of someone suffering from cancer.” says Vic Curro owner at Naturally To Your Door.

Sponsors will have the option to donate box subscriptions of 3 months, 6 months, 9 months or 12 months’ worth of produce delivered to the home of a low-income individual suffering from cancer or to the family. The entire donation is tax deductible plus 20% of the total cost will be donated from Naturally To Your Door to A Women’s Wellness Center.

“Food is the fuel that keeps us healthy” says Erendira Abel of A Woman’s Wellness Center. “What a cancer patient eats makes a big difference in their healing, energy levels, their emotional stability and self-esteem. If we can provide low income women with rich foods rich in protective factors we are contributing to their healing, recovery, their well-being and their life.”

A Woman’s Wellness Center is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides affordable holistic health services (Acupuncture, Naturopathic Medicine, Gentle Yoga, Hypnotherapy, Qigong and more) to naturally ease the symptoms of cancer treatment and the symptoms of other degenerative illnesses. www.awomenswellnesscenter.org

Naturally to Your Door delivers farm fresh organic or naturally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and natural products direct from local San Diego farms to your door. www.naturallytoyourdoor.com

For More information about “Healing Boxes to Her Door” please call A Women’s Wellness Center at (619) 425-5927 or visit www.aWomensWellnessCenter.org or http://www.naturallytoyourdoor.com/a-womans-wellness-center-sponsorship.html