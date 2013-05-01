Jessican Sanchez-Gets “Save” From Idol Judges

American Idol judges — Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson and Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler — pulled out its emergency “judges’ save” card last Thursday night, rescuing the youngest “Idol” contestant, from American Idol elimination.

Jessica Sanchez, a home-schooled 11th grader, lives in Eastlake, Chula Vista with her parents and two younger brothers.

Throughout the national competition, she has so impressed the judges that that they all but declared her the winner of a season that won’t officially conclude until May.

Last Thursday, due to a lackluster performance and a poor choice of songs, Sanchez found herself fighting to stay alive after America completed their voting the day before.

After the judges agreed on rescuing Jessica from elimination, Randy Jackson, the senior judge American Idol, said, “I’ve never seen this happen. This is a ridiculous. Bottom 3, America! I’ve never said this: They got it wrong tonight.”

Steven Tyler gets his turn. “We’re going to use our card tonight, especially with an outcome like this.”

Considering Sanchez’s formidable vocal skills and remarkable poise in the national spotlight, Sanchez’s quest for a record deal should not be difficult — with or without a first-place finish on “Idol.” Fellow San Diego singer Adam Lambert placed second on the show’s 2009 season. He subsequently released an album that easily eclipsed that year’s “Idol” winner, Kris Allen, artistically and commercially.

A devoted “Idol viewer” since the show debuted 11 years ago, Sanchez began singing when she was 2. She made her public performance debut when she was 7.