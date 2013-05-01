Chula Vista C.E.R.T. is looking for new members.

Disaster Preparedness volunteers will be trained in Chula Vista in May 2012 at Fire Station 4.

CVFD is looking for Chula Vista residents and City of Chula Vista Employees (only) who have an interest in, and commitment to help themselves, their family, friends and neighbors during emergencies.

This is a chance to pursue your interests with others by joining a local group of Chula Vista (CERT) Community Emergency Response Team volunteers near you who feel the same!

Register for Chula Vista CERT Academy 4 at: http://chulavistacert- academy4.eventbrite.com There are only 36 spots available so sign up soon. Volunteers must attend all 3 classes to be certified. Sorry. No make up classes.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community.

Contact us to learn more about the group and meetings. CERT Coordinator Tom Leonard or CERT Team IC Hugo Bermudez

Contact Information:

Hugo Bermudez

Fire Department Volunteer – CERT Incident Commander

619-409-5482

tleonard@ci.chula-vista.ca.us