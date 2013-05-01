Crusader Youth Football & Cheer Signups

- Home
Sign up dates
April 15, 2012 – 11:00 AM — Crusaders Youth Football & Cheer
2012 Football Players and Cheerleader Sign-Ups @Mater Dei High School
1615 Mater Dei Drive Chula Vista Ca 91915
REGISTRATION DATES: April 15 & 29, May 6 & 20, June 3 & 24, July 1 & 8
TIME: 11:00AM to 4:00PM
WHAT TO BRING:
*Child MUST be present with parent/legal guardian at time of registration
*2 different types Proof of Residency (current utility bill, mortgage statement, homeowner association bill, etc.) W/1 copy to keep
*Proof of Age/Birth (original birth certificate or passport) W/2 copies
*Proof of Medical Insurance (original) W1 copy
*Picture 1X1 (recent head shot) to keep by association (3 pictures)
A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR ALL COPIES MADE ON SITE.
*Final report card will be need at the end of the school year, 3 copies by July 3rd.
* Physical form will be provided at registration and must be received before practice begins.
*Player Contract Form will be provided at registration.
Note: A physical must be completed by a physician in order to completely register and must be performed in the calendar year 2012 (NO CHIROPRACTOR)
REGISTRATION FEES: FEES DUE IN FULL ON DAY OF REGISTRATION
Cheerleader: $130.00 Includes 1 day cheer camp, basic picture package, insurance, spirit pack and trophy/CHEER UNIFORM EXTRA
Flag Football Player: $230.00 Includes Jersey (to keep), basic picture package, insurance, and practice pack and trophy
Tackle Football Player: $290.00 Includes Jersey (to keep), basic picture package, insurance, practice pack, gear use and trophy
Participant will NOT be placed on a team until all paperwork, pictures and fees are received.
All games and practices will be at our home field MATER DEI high school. If you have any questions please call 619-288-8126 or visit our website for more information and forms at www.crusadersyouthfootball.com