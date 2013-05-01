Home » Blogs » Nine Girls Ask? For A Cure For Ovarian Cancer

Nine Girls Ask? For A Cure For Ovarian Cancer

“I have always been blessed with a very high level of energy. I had taken very good care of myself in regards to eating properly and exercising,” Joan Wyllie, Founder of Nine Girls Ask? For A Cure For Ovarian Cancer. During October of 2007, Wyllie began experiencing a series of unusual symptoms including:

  • Bloating
  • Exhaustion
  • Pelvic and bladder pressure
  • Thickening of waistline
  • Feeling of fullness
  • Severe Constipation
  • Slight to severe abdomen pain

Wyllie was misdiagnosed and mistreated by nine physicians over a six month period. She then took the role of a health advocate and insisted on laparoscopic surgery. On February 29, 2008 Wyllie received the shocking diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer Stage 4. She underwent seven hours of intensive surgery, six months of horrific chemotherapy and subsequent hospitalizations. Wyllie proudly states she is now dancing with NED (no evidence of disease).

Due to the lack of assistance for Ovarian Cancer patients, Wyllie decided there was an enormous need for an organization to raise funds for a cure for women. Wyllie formed Nine Girls Ask? For A Cure For Ovarian Cancer. This organization also offers “one-on-one” love and support, to include education and guidance through the journey of Ovarian Cancer to all women afflicted by this disease.

Approximately 350 women die each week from this cancer and one in every 70 women will be affected in their lifetime. This cancer affects woman of all ages and ethnicities and the sad thing is that most women do not even know they have it until it is too late.

Nine Girls Ask?

  • That you contact them if you or a loved one have been affected by Ovarian Cancer
  • That you support them by attending the 3rd Annual Golf Tournament “Tee off for Ovarian Cancer”
  • That you learn more by contacting them at (619) 708-7891, emailing them at ninegirlsask@live.com or visiting their website at www.ninegirlsask.org

Nine Girls Ask? For A Cure For Ovarian Cancer is a nonprofit organization. There are no paid salaries. Funds raised are directed to research!

