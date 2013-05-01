Home » Community of Eastlake » Chula Vista Family » Eastlake Little League T-Ball, Minor B, & Challenger games are cancelled

Due to the heavy rains that came through the San Diego and Chula Vista, area last night, all T-ball, Minor B, Juniors and Challenger games are cancelled today: 4/14/2012
Majors first game is cancelled, rest of the games are TBD.
Minor A games will resume today. – 4/14
Eastlake Times

Eastlaketimes.com is an online guide to Eastlake, a master planned community of Chula Vista.

Eastlake News, Sports, Business, Entertainment, Chula Vista Real Estate, and more.

