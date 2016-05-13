Turn Back Your Clocks and “Fall Back and Spring Ahead”

When you change your clock on Sunday, November 7, 2010, remember to change the batteries in all your smoke alarms.

Smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries need to be changed at least twice a year. So when you change your clock back to standard time on November 7th, remember to change the batteries in your smoke alarms too.

And, once you’ve changed the batteries, be sure to test the alarms. This simple act reduces the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half. This life saving reminder is brought to you from the Chula Vista Fire Department.