Home » Community of Eastlake » Chula Vista Family » Turn Back Your Clocks and “Fall Back and Spring Ahead”

Turn Back Your Clocks and “Fall Back and Spring Ahead”

When you change your clock on Sunday, November 7, 2010, remember to change the batteries in all your smoke alarms.

Smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries need to be changed at least twice a year. So when you change your clock back to standard time on November 7th, remember to change the batteries in your smoke alarms too.

And, once you’ve changed the batteries, be sure to test the alarms. This simple act reduces the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half. This life saving reminder is brought to you from the Chula Vista Fire Department.

0saves
Save


If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader.

Eastlake Times

Eastlaketimes.com is an online guide to Eastlake, a master planned community of Chula Vista.

Eastlake News, Sports, Business, Entertainment, Chula Vista Real Estate, and more.

More PostsWebsite

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebookYouTube

One Response to Turn Back Your Clocks and “Fall Back and Spring Ahead”

  1. schlage Glenn

    May 13, 2016 at 1:49 am

    so sweet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*