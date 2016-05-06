Eastlake HOA II hosts Neighborhood Awareness with Chula Vista PD

Last Monday approximately 150-200 Eastlake residents packed into a small meeting room adjoining the Eastlake Golf Course to attend a public safety awareness meeting to discuss recent burglaries within the Eastlake community.

Chula Vista Community Relations Unit Agents, Angela Gaines and Leo Banales of the Chula Vista Police Department facilitated the meeting by discussing the various ways to protect your home against unwanted burglaries.

Without mentioning criminal details, both agents admitted that over 18 burglaries had occurred within Eastlake in the month of October.

The officers referenced the following phone numbers to call with an emergency and reminded residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to local authorities. Since there cannot be a police officer on every corner, citizen involvement is essential to fighting crime and the most effective way to fight crime before it begins.

The following numbers are provided:

Emergency 911

CVPD dispatch non-emergency 619-691-5151

Graffiti 619-691-5198

Some of the residents expressed concern over how long time it took for CVPD to arrive to East Chul Vista when called and asked if there were any plans for a police substation in Eastern Chula Vista.

Officer Leo Banales admitted, “There were no immediate plans for a sub-station.” but that the CVPD chief acknowledged that he was committed to stepping up beats and patrols in Eastern Chula Vista.