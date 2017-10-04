Chula Vista Nature Center May Benefit From Budget Cuts

The Chula Vista Nature Center could be another victim of the city’s severe budget cuts next year, but officials said the cuts might be a positive thing.

The Nature Center, situated in the heart of the Sweetwater Marsh on Chula Vista’s western side, has been through this before. Last year, the city cut almost all of the funding for the center — a total of $800,000.

The cuts were made possible when the staff members who run the Nature Center agreed to become a nonprofit foundation, which would be separate from the city. The city agreed to pay $80,000 a year to maintain the buildings on the property which it still owns. The Chula Vista Nature Center Foundation made up the rest in corporate donations from groups like San Diego Gas & Electric.

“We’re essentially using those donations that we received last year to get us through the next two years when we have a projected deficit,” said Chula Vista Nature Center marketing director Charles Gailband.

Now, Chula Vista is looking to cut upwards of $18 million from next year’s budget. The city has already sent more than 100 lay-off notices to employees. The $80,000 budgeted for the Nature Center’s buildings is also on the cut list.

“That does hurt, but we will get over it,” Gailband said.

The Nature Center has thrived under the direction of the Foundation. Attendance is up 40 percent from last year and revenue is up 30 percent during the same time period.

Gailband cited the ability to adjust to changes and make decisions faster than it previously took going through Chula Vista City Hall.

“When we have a decision to make, it’s much simpler for us to take advantage of opportunities,” Gailband said.

The city and the Foundation have an 18-month lease agreement for the buildings. However, no one knows what will happen after the lease expires.

Full Article