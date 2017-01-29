A Night To Remember in Eastlake, California.

“A Night to Remember” is a Prom for students with special needs that will be held on Friday, May 6th.

This incredible event will be hosted at EastLake Church. The Honored Guests of the evening will attend Prom–free of charge– and will have students from EastLake Church’s high school group serve as their hosts for the event. Each Honored Guest will be provided, again at no cost, a tuxedo or prom dress, hair-style and make-up, corsage and boutonnieres, a limo ride, a walk down the red carpet (complete with paparazzi), a night of dancing, food and a gift bag. The goal of the event is to honor, love and celebrate students that sometimes feel marginalized. Our ‘Honored Guests’ will be the stars of the night!

This event is being organized by Rob and Cheryl Shields. Rob and Cheryl would say they are just your average family. Rob and Cheryl have lived and been active in EastLake for 10 years, and are proud parents of 8-year-old triplets. They have a family goal of going beyond the basics to love people and look for opportunities to help others. They were inspired to host “A Night to Remember” after seeing a similar event in Rob’s hometown of Rockford, IL. It touched their hearts and they felt the desire to bring the Prom to San Diego.

When asked “Why are you guys doing this?” The couple’s response was simple… “We didn’t ‘do’ anything to ‘get’ triplets that were healthy with no complications. Nor did families ‘do’ anything to ‘get’ their children with special needs. Everyone is a master-piece that God created. God doesn’t make mistakes. These students with special needs are created and designed exactly the way they were supposed to be. We want to love them and celebrate them.”

There are 3 ways to get involved: (1) donate prom/bridesmaid dresses or costume jewelry (all sizes needed); (2) join the volunteer team by signing up on the website (3) donate $100 to sponsor an honored guest (you will receive a follow-up thank you letter post-Prom with a photo of the honored guest you sponsored).

We appreciate EastLake Church, Chick-fil-A, Ranch Catering, The Printing Shoppe, Sid’s Carpet Barn, Bliss Flooring and Unique Mobile Sounds for partnering with us so far!

If you would like to donate, please contact Rob and Cheryl Shields via the website.

www.eastlakestudents.com/ANighttoRemember