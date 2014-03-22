Bus Rapid Transit is Coming to Eastern Chula Vista

- Home
A new type of transit system is coming to Eastlake and Eastern Chula Vista.
Called the South Bay Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, it will establish rapid bus service between the Otay Mesa Port of Entry and downtown San Diego via eastern Chula Vista – including stops throughout Eastlake, and Rancho Del Rey.
To learn more about the project, open houses are held at:
Accoring to SANDAG, San Diego’s Regional Planning Agency “The new system will be different than any other bus service in the region. The 21-mile route will feature fewer stops, comfortable vehicles, and fast, frequent service. It will reduce travel time by using dedicated “guideways” and bus-only lanes, as well as special technology to get through traffic signals more quickly.”
The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) will design and build the South Bay BRT Project. When construction is complete in 2012/13, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will operate the bus service.
John Callanan
March 22, 2014 at 7:57 am
It’s 2014 where the hell is the BRT?
Allen Dela Cruz
September 2, 2015 at 6:14 pm
It’s 2015 where the hell is the BRT?
James H
August 22, 2016 at 12:09 pm
It’s 2016 where the hell is the BRT?