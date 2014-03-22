Bus Rapid Transit is Coming to Eastern Chula Vista

A new type of transit system is coming to Eastlake and Eastern Chula Vista.

Called the South Bay Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, it will establish rapid bus service between the Otay Mesa Port of Entry and downtown San Diego via eastern Chula Vista – including stops throughout Eastlake, and Rancho Del Rey.

To learn more about the project, open houses are held at:

Tuesday, December 1, 2009 (3-7pm) at Heritage Elementary School, 1450 Santa Lucia Road, Chula Vista

Thursday, December 3, 2009 (3-7pm) at Rancho Del Rey Middle School, 1174 East J Street, Chula Vista

Monday, December 7, 2009 (3-7pm) at Olympian High School, 1925 Magdalena Avenue, Chula Vista

Accoring to SANDAG, San Diego’s Regional Planning Agency “The new system will be different than any other bus service in the region. The 21-mile route will feature fewer stops, comfortable vehicles, and fast, frequent service. It will reduce travel time by using dedicated “guideways” and bus-only lanes, as well as special technology to get through traffic signals more quickly.”

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) will design and build the South Bay BRT Project. When construction is complete in 2012/13, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will operate the bus service.