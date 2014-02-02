Are you ready to put a star in your future?

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is hiring. Recruitment for sworn positions will open for ten days in February. It means you can apply on-line for the position and register to take the written exam. The application process is often suspended to process all those that have come in.

While the department welcomes all applicants, there is currently a specific need to hire female deputies. The first phase of the new San Diego County Women’s Detention and Re-Entry Facility is expected to be completed this summer.

Open recruitment begins Monday, February 3rd through Wednesday, February 12th. Just go to www.joinsdsheriff.net to apply. Applicants will be required to complete a comprehensive background investigation.