Prepare For A Family Experience Of Mythic Proportions With The All-New Show Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents LEGENDS Coming To San Diego, August 7-10

(San Diego, Calif.) – Behold the living legends! Children of All Ages will believe in the unbelievable with the all-new circus spectacular, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents LEGENDS, coming to the Valley View Casino Center from August 7–10, highlighted by legendary family-friendly prices with all seats only $20 each, plus kids tickets for only $10 each!* (*not valid for premium ticket levels)

Iconic Ringling Bros. stars meet fabled mythological creatures at the place where legends live…The Greatest Show on Earth®! Experience unimaginable family fun, as amazing circus athletes perform awe-inspiring feats of daring, spectacles of strength and thrills of wonder in a celebration of the LEGENDS that have captured imaginations for centuries. Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson guides Paulo the Legend Seeker on his quest to discover real, living circus legends from around the world…along the way encountering the fantastical Pegasus, a Unicorn and the remarkable Woolly the Mammoth!

Featuring over 100 performers spanning 25 countries plus more than 85 animals from nearly every continent around the world, the Ringling Bros. 144th Edition features several unique acts including:

China National Acrobatic Troupe from Beijing perform several impressive acts including balancing 20 people on two bicycles, fast-paced hoop diving and graceful Diabolo juggling skills

Introducing the Double Trapeze, especially designed for Ringling Bros., with the attempt of four consecutive triple somersaults in a row

Plus additional circus legends highlighted in the show such as Big Cat trainer Alexander Lacey; edge-of-your-seat Cossack Riders equestrian stunts; Globe of Steel motorcycle daredevils; of course, no show would be complete without the Ringling Bros. Clown Alley and treasured performing pachyderms!

Debuting this year for the ultimate circus fan, check out the exclusive and intimate fan experience within the Ringmaster Zone. Access to this VIP area is only available to select ticket holders and offers guests an unprecedented look “behind the curtain” of The Greatest Show On Earth. Fans have the opportunity to walk the Ringling Red Carpet, meet Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson and the stars of the show, step inside the Globe of Steel, take photos on the Ringmaster’s float and have an up-close elephant encounter.

Be sure to arrive early to experience several exciting interactive elements before the show starts, included with the ticket price – visit the Animal Open House to get up-close with our amazing animal stars and the All Access Pre-Show where families can step onto the arena floor to meet our performers, learn circus skills, try on costumes and much more!

WHEN: Thursday, August 7 – Sunday, August 10

Thursday, Aug. 7 7:00 PM

Friday, Aug. 8 11:00 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, Aug. 9 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, Aug. 10 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

WHERE: Valley View Casino Center – 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego CA 92110

TICKETS: All seats only $20 each*; Kids tickets discount priced at $10 each*; premium level pricing $45 (VIP) and $110 (Ringmaster Zone) + Opening Night tickets are just $10*!

(*select seating only; not valid on VIP/premium levels)

All seats are reserved; tickets available thru AXS.com, charge by phone at 888-9AXS-TIX or visit the Valley View Casino Center Box Office. *tickets may be subject to service charges, facility and handling fees