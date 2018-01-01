Man Kills Self After Confessing To South Bay Double Murder

A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the trio’s condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.

David Bell, 38, called 911 shortly after 3 a.m., identified himself, told a dispatcher he had just killed two women at their residence in the 2700 block of Apricot Court in Chula Vista and then hung up, according to police.

Officers went to the three-story condo just south of Olympic Parkway in the Greystone at Eastlake Vistas community and found the garage open, CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg said. They went inside and found the bodies of Aura Mancilla, 38, and 58-year-old Patricia Garcia in separate upstairs bedrooms. Both had been shot.

