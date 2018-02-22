Extra Security Concerns At Eastlake High School Due to Social Media Threat

There is Eastlake High School in California and the high school in Eastlake, Florida and sometimes readers can get confused between the two cities and both area Eastlake High Schools

Now that confusion has trickled down to social media.

Pinellas County, Fla. deputies found an unspecific threat written on a wall of a girl’s bathroom at East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs Thursday, according to TampaBay.com.

The threat, which was also posted on Snapchat, warned students not to come to school Friday.

As a precaution, extra security officers were placed at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista Friday due to confusion over a school threat at a similarly named school near Tampa, Florida.

According Sweetwater Union High School District spokesperson Manuel Rubio there is no credible threat to the Eastlake High School, in California.