Athletes Escape Injury after Semi-Truck Mishap at Chula Vista Training Center

A pedestrian bridge at the former Chula Vista Olympic Training Center partially collapsed Thursday after a semi-truck with a lowboy trailer crashed into it, according to a fire official.

The accident, reported around noon at the newly named Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, caused no injuries but one side of the bridge came completely down, said Battalion Chief Richard Brocchini of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

The semi was carrying equipment and drove into the center’s entrance; the driver cleared a 14-foot overhang beam, but not the pedestrian bridge.

No one was on the bridge at the time of the crash, which is under investigation.

The City of Chula Vista launched the center on Jan. 1, 2017 after ownership was transferred to it by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

According the city, athletes in archery, beach volleyball, BMX, canoe/kayak, cycling, field hockey, rowing, rugby, soccer, tennis, track & field, triathlon and various winter sports still train at the center.

Elite athletes have priority at the facility, but the center is also used by international, college, development and youth teams for tournaments and camps as well as corporate conference training, according to the city.