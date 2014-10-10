Hives Treatment Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global hives treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

An introduction of Hives Treatment Market 2019

Hives also known as urticaria is an inflammation of the skin that causes red, itchy, raised welts on the skin that appear in varying shapes and sizes either due to body body’s reaction to certain allergens or certain medication.

According to the statistics published by Novartis AG, it is estimated about 1.5 million people in the U.S. are affected by Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU). High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Elorac, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, CELLTRION INC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, LANNETT, WOCKHARDT, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc and others.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Types (Acute Urticaria, Chronic Urticaria),

Drugs (Antihistamines, H2 Antagonists, Tricyclic Antidepressants and Other), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others),

End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2019, CELLTRION INC, initiated phase I trial of Omalizumab Biosimilar formally known as CT-P39 in the South Korea for the treatment of asthma and chronic idiopathic urticarial. If trial successful, it will improve the treatment landscape with cost effective for miilion of patients throughout the South korea.

In September 2018, Novartis AG in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received approval from the FDA for Xolair (omalizumab), an immunoglobulin E blocker for the treatment of both allergic asthma and chronic idiopathic urticarial. It is available in 5 mg/0.5 mL and 150 mg/1 mL single-dose prefilled syringes with lyophilized, sterile powder for reconstitution. The approval of this drug provides a novel treatment and majao advances that offer complete heal of this condition

Market Drivers AND Restraints

Growing prevalence of urticaria worldwide is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market

Patent expiry of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Hives Treatment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Hives Treatment market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Hives Treatment market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Hives Treatment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Hives Treatment Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

