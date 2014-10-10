High blood pressure is a condition in which blood pressure against the artery walls is high. This can lead risk of heart disease. As per the American Heart Association News in 2018, around 103 million U.S adults suffered from high blood pressure. For the treatment of blood pressure many drugs are available in the market such as vasotec (enalapril), capoten (captopril), zestril and prinivil (lisinopril), accupril (quinapril) and aceon (perindopril) among others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing incidence of blood pressure patients is driving the market growth
- Rising geriatric population will also propel the growth of the market in the forecast period
- Growing awareness about the hypertension boost the market growth for a long run
- Rising initiatives by government and private organizations is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Side effects of drugs will restrain the growth of the market
- Stringent regulatory procedure for drug approval is also hindering the market in the forecast period
- High cost of medicine and other health care services may restraint the market growth
Segmentation: Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market
Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market By Type (Systemic Hypertension Drugs, Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs), Drug type (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor, Diuretic, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Competitive Analysis:
Global high blood pressure treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares high blood pressure treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Reasons to Purchase High Blood Pressure Treatment Market Report Covered:
- The High Blood Pressure Treatment market report analyses how market will progress in the coming years.
- Analyzing several views of the High Blood Pressure Treatment market with the benefit of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Identify the new progresses, High Blood Pressure Treatment market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
- Study on the product type that is projected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Competitive landscape including the High Blood Pressure Treatment market share of major players along with the key strategies known for growth in the past five years
- Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major High Blood Pressure Treatment market players
