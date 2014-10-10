The Identity Verification market report incorporates a careful investigation of market drivers, limitations, dangers, and openings. It tends to rewarding venture choices for the players in the coming years. Examiners have offered market estimates at a worldwide and a provincial dimension. The exploration of Identity Verification market report is an extensive investigation of the different components impacting the worldwide market. Report highlights upon the present fundamental actualities associated with this market which is important factors for the growth of business.

The global identity verification market accounted to US$ 5.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18.12 Bn by 2027.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cyber security incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others.

The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Some of the prominent benefits of identity verification include real-time ID verification, extracting data directly from IDs without any friction, effective document authentication & verification, mitigate the risk of spoofing, and others. All these benefits and capabilities offered by identity verification provide long term benefits to enterprises. These versatile benefits are expected to drive the market growth of identity verification market.

Top Key Players Identity Verification Market

Acuant

Authenteq

Gemalto N.V.

Idemia

Mitek systems

Experian information solutions

Jumio

LexisNexis

Onfido

Trulioo

The global identity verification market by component type was led by solution segment. The identity verification solution enables the various devices such as smartphones and wearable to function like the credentials in order to provide access into secured areas, is opportunistic for the growth of the market. Solution held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global identity verification market by deployment was led by cloud segment. Cloud-based solution providers exploit virtual technology to host applications of their client’s enterprise from an offsite location. Due to the cost benefits of cloud deployment, it is largely adopted by various small and medium enterprises worldwide.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Identity Verification Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Identity Verification Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Identity Verification Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Identity Verification Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

