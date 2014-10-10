Market Analysis and Insights: Global Building and Construction Tapes Market

Global Building And Construction Tapes Market is expected to reach USD 6.53 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growth of building and construction tapes market is owing to increasing usage of doubles sided tape, duct tape among others in bonding of trims and window attachments.

Construction tapes are used to fill joints and gaps in window perimeters, sheathing joints and other with water resistant barrier and air barrier. These tapes have high strength, durability and are long lasting, which increases the demand of the construction tapes in different applications of building and construction industry.

The increasing usage of product in bonding of door panel and mounting of glass element is another factor boosting the market growth. Emergence of single-family structure enhances residential construction which is likely to augment the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research building and construction tapes market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

The major players covered in the report are tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, 3M, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Saint-Gobain., Berry Global Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited, Scapa Group plc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Maxell Holdings, Ltd.,., DuPont, BowTape Co.,LTD, Trustin Tape Pvt Ltd., Irplast S.p.A., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Bostik, ECHOtape, kisscuttape.com, MBK Tape Solutions, among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Building and Construction Tapes Market Scope and Market Size

Global building and construction tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, by material type, by application, by function, by end-user and by distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the building and construction tapes market is segmented into double sided tapes, masking tapes, duct tapes and other tapes. Double sided tape holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for windows and doors to maintain superior bonding.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, foil, paper and foam.

Based on the application, the building and construction tapes market is segmented into: flooring, walls & ceilings, windows, doors, roofing, building envelope, electrical, HVAC and plumbing. Roofing segment holds the largest market share due to its superior barrier properties of waterproofing and sealing.

The building and construction tapes market is also segmented into bonding, barrier protection, insulation, glazing, soundproofing and cable management on the basis of function.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the building and construction tapes market is segmented into direct and third party.

Building and Construction Tapes Market Country Level Analysis

Global building and construction tapes market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country by material type, product type, application, function, end-user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in building and construction tapes market due to the increasing construction industry leading to the increased population in the region while the Europe region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the efficient recovery of residential and commercial construction sector.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Building and Construction Tapes Market Share Analysis

Global building and construction tapes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to building and construction tapes.

Customization Available: Global Building and Construction Tapes Market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

