Global Vials Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vials market are Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Comar, LLC; SCHOTT AG; Gerresheimer AG; PerkinElmer Inc.; Phoenix Glass; Pacific Vial; Qosmedix, Hanna Instruments, Fusion Packaging;Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Corning Incorporated; OCMI-OTG S.p.A.; DWK Life Sciences Inc; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Khemka Glass; Amber Hydrometers; Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt.ltd.; Alovie Technologies among others.

A vial is a small glass or plastic container or bottle which is mainly used to preserve medications as powder, capsules or liquid. They are usually made of material such as polypropylene and are available in different types such as multi dose vials and single dose vials. During the manufacturing different kind of closed systems such as crimp vials and screw vials are used. Screw thread glass vials, sterile glass vials and other are some of the common types of the vials. They are widely used in application such as chemical, personal care, medicinal and other.

The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in this Vials report.

Competitive Analysis:

Global vials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vials market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment by government in biochemical industry will drive the market growth

Growing number of chemical laboratories will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising manufacturer inclination towards glass vials will augment this market growth

Growing demand for chromatography investment in various industries acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will restrict the growth of this market

Heavy weight of the glass vials as compared to the other plastic and metal will also impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Vials Market

Global Vials Market By Product Type (Screw Thread Glass Vials, Serum / Specialty Glass Vials, Sterile Glass Vials, Others), End- Users (Pharmaceutical / Medicinal, Chemical, Personal care, Industrial, Others), Technology (Volumetric Fillers, Rotary Fillers, Net Weight Fillers, Other Fillers), Glass (Borosilicate Glass, Fused Silica), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

