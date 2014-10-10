The report aims to provide an overview of the Specialty Adhesives Market with detailed market segmentation by lubricant type, end user and geography. The global specialty adhesives is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty adhesives players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the specialty adhesives. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Adirondack specialty adhesives, Advanced Adhesive Technologies, Inc., Bostik, Henkel AG and Company, KGaA,, Master Bond Inc., Nexus Adhesives Pty Ltd., Permatex, Savare Specialty Adhesives, Selleys, Specialty Adhesives, Inc.

Infrastructural development owing to construction activities in emerging economies is a factor driving the growth of specialty adhesives market. The demand for specialty adhesives from medical and automotive sectors also drives the market growth. However, resistance to temperature and stringent regulations restricts the fruitful development of the specialty adhesives market. Incrementing demand for the stabilizing european construction sector will bolster the growth of the specialty adhesives market in the years to come.

An adhesive is an amalgam which sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives are also used in some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac are some common examples. Specialty adhesives are adhesives uses as bonds across various industries having their main uses in hospitals, automotive sectors, and construction activities. Specialty adhesives mainly find their applications in automotive and medical sectors.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty adhesives from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty adhesives in these regions.

