Global Cold Plasma Market is valued approximately at USD 1.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy compounded growth rate of more than 15.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cold plasma, which is also known as non-equilibrium plasma or non-thermal plasma, is a classification of plasma and is considered as the fourth state of matter. It has several applications in bioengineering, medical and therapeutics. It is mainly used for sterilization of biomedical surfaces, medication of living biological tissues, and surface variation of biomedical devices and materials, due to its antimicrobial & bactericidal properties. Rising cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), due to the lack of sanitation and precaution; increasing application of cold plasma in various industries and growing benefits of cold plasma technology are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to theto the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 25 hospital patients has at least one HAI every year. Similarly, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, in 2015, 11,788 (around 8.0%) patients admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for over two days suffered from at least one ICU-developed HAI. Moreover, growing application of cold plasma in the medical industry along with growing demand from developing nations is the major factor which is likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, huge capital incurred for implementing cold plasma technology is one of the major factor factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Cold Plasma market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cold Plasma Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technologically advanced products, rise in demand for advanced procedures for various treatments, increasing HAI cases, and rising awareness about applications of cold plasma in medicine across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and the rising production of polymers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nordson Corporation

P2i Limited

Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

Apyx Medical Corporation

Plasmatreat GmbH

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Henniker Plasma

Enercon Industries Corporation

AcXys Plasma Technologies

Tantec A/S

Thierry Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Industry:

Textile Industry

Polymer & Plastic Industry

Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

Food & Agriculture Industry

Others

By Application:

Adhesion

Etching

Wound Healing

Cancer Treatment

By End-User:

Atmospheric

Low-Pressure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cold Plasma Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Cold Plasma Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Cold Plasma Market Dynamics

3.1. Cold Plasma Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Cold Plasma Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Cold Plasma Market, by Industry

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cold Plasma Market by Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cold Plasma Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cold Plasma Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Textile Industry

5.4.2. Polymer & Plastic Industry

5.4.3. Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

5.4.4. Food & Agriculture Industry

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6 Global Cold Plasma Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cold Plasma Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cold Plasma Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cold Plasma Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Cold Plasma Market, by Regime

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cold Plasma Market by Regime, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cold Plasma Market Estimates & Forecasts by Regime, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. Atmospheric

7.3.2. Low-Pressure

Chapter 8 Global Cold Plasma Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Cold Plasma Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cold Plasma Market

8.3. Europe Cold Plasma Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Cold Plasma Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Cold Plasma Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Cold Plasma Market

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Nordson Corporation

9.2.2. P2i Limited

9.2.3. Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

9.2.4. Apyx Medical Corporation

9.2.5. Plasmatreat GmbH

9.2.6. Relyon Plasma GmbH

9.2.7. Henniker Plasma

9.2.8. Enercon Industries Corporation

9.2.9. AcXys Plasma Technologies

9.2.10. Tantec A/S

9.2.11. Thierry Corporation

Chapter 10 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Cold Plasma in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

