Ansarada Pty Ltd.

BMC Group

Brainloop AG

Box

CapLinked

EthosData

Firmex

iDeals Solutions Group

Intralinks

Merrill Corporation

The global virtual data room (VDR) market accounted to US$ 1.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.66 Bn by 2027.

Virtual data room market is led by the North American region in 2018. North American region is said to be home to more than 40% of the global IT market, in particular the US. The IT industry accounts for approximately US$ 1.8 Trillion of US value-added GDP. The software and IT companies in the US have a high reputation of producing effective as well as reliable solutions. The Silicon Valley in California is home to almost 39 technology giants from the Fortune 1000 and more than 27,000 technology-based start-up companies. The U.S, Canada, and Mexico pact, post the announcement of CCPA updated their agreement by including the data protection measures. Further, major economies of Asia Pacific are aggressively pursuing for digital applications such as adoption of strong government regulations to overcome from the growing data breach activities. Thus, the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the virtual data room market.

On the basis of deployment type, the global virtual data room market is categorized into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. The adoption of cloud deployments is gaining traction in both developed and developing economies globally. In 2018, the cloud segment held the largest share in the global virtual data room market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The virtual data room market on the basis of end-user is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy & power, retail and others. The energy and power end-user is expected to churn out the maximum market share in terms of revenue in the virtual data room market. Large number of mergers & acquisitions in the energy and power sectors across the world has led to its current dominance in the market.

