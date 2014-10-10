The global technical illustration software market accounted to US$ 4.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.66 Bn by 2027.

Component Segment Insights

The technical illustration software market on the basis of component is segmented into solutions and services. The technical illustration solutions help create accurate technical illustrations, such as complex schematics and assembly instructions. The solutions also help in editing and improving images for the documentation with powerful photo editor software. The technical illustration solution ensures precision and accuracy for drawing, detailed callouts, and expansive dimensioning. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for technical illustration software market players operation worldwide.

Technology Segment Insights

The technical illustration software market on the basis of technology is segmented into 2D and 3D technology. The 3D technology segment led the technical illustration software market, by technology and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with 3D technology has been enhancing the 3D modeling experience as it enables the identification of errors in the design. Therefore, the constantly changing environment in numerous industries, along with the benefits conferred by the integration of AI, is expected to boost the adoption of these software in the global technical illustration software market.

Exhibit: Rest of APAC Technical Illustration Software Market by End User

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Technical Illustration Software Market LANDSCAPE Technical Illustration Software Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS TECHNICAL ILLUSTRATION SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Technical Illustration Software Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE Technical Illustration Software Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES Technical Illustration Software Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION Technical Illustration Software Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Technical Illustration Software Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Technical Illustration Software Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

