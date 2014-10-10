Water utilization optimization in the manufacturing plants is one of the critical factors being considered by the manufacturers today. Government regulations on water usage and wastewater treatment have propelled the manufacturers to look for various pollution control and water control solutions. Water automation and instrumentation enables manufacturers to enhance the treatment of wastewater and minimize wastewater effluents. This process ensures the optimization of water usage maintaining minimal water consumptions. Scarcity of freshwater resources and the need to control environmental pollution have been the major factors impacting water automation and instrumentation industry.

Growing needs for smart water system on account of water scarcity issues and rising investments in the infrastructural sector through various public-private partnerships are anticipated to boost the demands for the water automation and instrumentation market globally. Lack of skilled technicians for operating these solutions is one of the major restraining factors for water automation and instrumentation market. Encouraging industrialization trends in developing economies of the world is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the water automation and instrumentation market.

The global water automation and instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of automation technology, instrumentation solution, and end-user. On the basis of automation technology, the water automation and instrumentation market is segmented into DCS, SCADA, PLC, IAM, HMI, and others. The water automation and instrumentation market on the basis of the instrumentation solution is classified into pressure transmitter, level transmitter, temperature transmitter, liquid analyzers, gas analyzers, leakage detection systems, density measurement, and others. Based on end-user, the water automation and instrumentation market is segmented into chemical, manufacturing, food and beverage, utilities, paper and pulp, others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the water automation and instrumentation market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

