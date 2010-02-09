Global Building Automation System Market is valued approximately at USD 68.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Building Automation System comprises a microprocessor system built on a connection of wired or wireless controllers to varied systems in building construction. The foremost aim of building automation system is towards enhancing buildings structural efficacy. This BAS is considered to monitor and regulate many parameters such as humidity, HVAC, ventilation systems, mechanical, lighting, security and fire in a building or across several campuses. BAS is gaining popularity owing to its varied range of applications in commercial, residential and industrial premises. Prime focus on designing and establishing energy-efficient, eco-friendly buildings, rise in adoption of automated security systems in buildings and rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems are some of the key driving factors in market growth. Further, development of wireless protocols and wireless sensor network technology for BAS, favorable government initiatives and incentives coupled advancement of building technologies and automation with data analytics is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a skilled workforce and technical difficulties impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Building Automation System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the government initiative to decrease energy emission from buildings coupled growing awareness of benefits of automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in construction industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Building Automation System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International

Schneider Electric

United Technologies Corp.

Robert Bosch

Legrand

Hubbell

ABB

Ingersoll-Rand

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Communication Technology:

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

By Offering:

Facility Management Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others (Gateways, HMI Screens, Smart Plugs, Smart Hubs, and Smart Locks)

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Building Automation System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

