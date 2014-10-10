Market Analysis: Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year of 2018. Screening methods, increasing geriatric population and development pf newer minimal invasive therapies are expected to propel the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nasal polyps treatment market are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., OptiNose US, Inc., Lyra Therapeutics, Intersect ENT, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.,

Market Definition: Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

Nasal polyps are the non-cancerous growth or swellings that develop in the lining of the nose and paranasal sinuses. These polyps are usually formed in the layers of sinuses and obstruct the pathway of sinuses. Nasal polyps are not painful. The causes of development of nasal polyps could be long-term inflammation or by genetic traits.

According to the World Allergy Organization, The prevalence rate of nasal polyps is approximately 1-4% in general population. It is more common in adults over children but in case of cystic fibrosis, children with age less than 10 year are more susceptible. Increasing geriatric population and rising awareness about the disease are some of the factors that drive the global nasal poplyps treatment market.

Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market By Type (Ethmoidal Polyp, Antrochoanal Polyp and Others), Related Diseases (Chronic Sinusitis, Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Allergic Fungal Sinusitis (AFS) and Others), Complications (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Sinus Infections and Others), Diagnosis (Nasal Endoscopy, Blood Test, Allergy Tests and Others), Treatment (Medication, Surgery and Others), Medication (Nasal Corticosteroids, Medication to Treat Nasal Polyps and Chronic Sinusitis and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nasal polyps treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Blacksmith Surgical, Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health, Alkermes, AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Lonza, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global nasal polyps treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nasal polyps treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population that are more vulnerable for development of nasal polyps is expected to drive the market growth

Growing screening for diagnosis of asymptomatic diseases like nasal polyps, boosting the market growth

Rising awareness about the disease and its complications drive the growth of market

Development of minimally-invasive surgical treatments and therapies will fuel up the global nasal polyps treatment market

Market Restraints

Factors that hinders the market growth are bleeding and infection during surgery

Low healthcare expenditure in some countries hampers the market growth

High cost treatment options and post-surgical complications are major restrains for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

By Type

Ethmoidal Polyp

Antrochoanal Polyp

Others

By Related Diseases

Chronic Sinusitis

Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Allergic Fungal Sinusitis (AFS)

Others

By Complications

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Sinus Infections

Others

By Diagnosis

Nasal Endoscopy

Blood Test

Allergy Tests

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Others

By Medication

Nasal Corticosteroids

Medication to Treat Nasal Polyps and Chronic Sinusitis

Other Medications

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

8 Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Service

9 Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Deployment Type

10 Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Organization Size

11 Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

