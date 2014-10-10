Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth by 2026 | Stryker, Corin, Smith+Nephew, Mathys Ltd Bettlach, GROUP FH ORTHO communication,
Cruciate ligament can be defined as a ligament present in the knee that crosses from the underside of the thigh bone to the top of the bigger bone in the lower leg. The procedure involving the treatment of this ligament includes replacement and reconstruction of knee and related ligaments. Knee injury is a type of musculoskeletal injury normally found in athletes. Rising participation in the sports leads to knee injuries. The important devices utilized in these procedures are the ligament implant and artificial tendons.
Market Analysis: Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market
Global cruciate ligament repair procedures market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.42 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the injuries.
Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market By Type (PCL, ACL), Injury Type (Grade I, Grade II, Grade III), Product (Cemented Implants, Cement-Less Implants, Partial Implants, Revision Implants), Indication (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma, Others), Diagnosis (Imaging, Others), Treatment (Surgery, Therapies, Devices, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, ASC, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cruciate ligament repair procedures market are Xiros, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Corin, Smith+Nephew, Mathys Ltd Bettlach, GROUP FH ORTHO communication, Artelon, Zimmer Biomet, Colfax Corporation, CONMED Corporation,
Competitive Analysis:
Global cruciate ligament repair procedures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market share of cruciate ligament repair procedure market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Bauerfeind, Össur Corporate, Ottobock, United Orthopedic Corp, Exactech, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Breg, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Fuse Medical among others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing incidence of accidents, sports injures may lead to the growth of the market
- Advancement in the technique of surgery will drive the market growth
- Increase in geriatric population with rising level of obesity and number of diseases will also augment the growth of this market in the forecast period
- Increase research and development activities coupled with innovative therapies acts as a market driver
Market Restraints
- High cost associated with knee related surgery hampers the market growth
- Dearth of skilled and trained physicians will impede the growth of the market
- Poor quality of healthcare system in developing countries will also restrict the market growth
Segmentation: Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market
By Type
- Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL)
- Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)
- Clinical
- Non -Clinical
By Injury Type
- Grade I
- Grade II
- Grade III
By Product
- Cemented Implants
- Cement-Less Implants
- Partial Implants
- Revision Implants
By Indication
- Osteoarthritis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Trauma
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Imaging
- Abdominal X-Ray
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- Laparoscopy
- Angiography
- Others
By Treatment
- Surgery
- Arthroscopy
- Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction
- Others
- Therapies
- Rehabilitation
- Physical Therapies
- Devices
- Elastic Bandages
- Others
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
