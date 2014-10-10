Cruciate ligament can be defined as a ligament present in the knee that crosses from the underside of the thigh bone to the top of the bigger bone in the lower leg. The procedure involving the treatment of this ligament includes replacement and reconstruction of knee and related ligaments. Knee injury is a type of musculoskeletal injury normally found in athletes. Rising participation in the sports leads to knee injuries. The important devices utilized in these procedures are the ligament implant and artificial tendons.

Market Analysis: Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market

Global cruciate ligament repair procedures market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.42 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the injuries.

This Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Businesses can surely go with this Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market report for logical decision making and superior management of marketing of goods and services. To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions.

(SPECIAL OFFER (Avail Up-to 25% discount on this report)

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cruciate-ligament-repair-procedures-market

Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market By Type (PCL, ACL), Injury Type (Grade I, Grade II, Grade III), Product (Cemented Implants, Cement-Less Implants, Partial Implants, Revision Implants), Indication (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma, Others), Diagnosis (Imaging, Others), Treatment (Surgery, Therapies, Devices, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, ASC, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cruciate ligament repair procedures market are Xiros, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Corin, Smith+Nephew, Mathys Ltd Bettlach, GROUP FH ORTHO communication, Artelon, Zimmer Biomet, Colfax Corporation, CONMED Corporation,

Competitive Analysis:

Global cruciate ligament repair procedures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market share of cruciate ligament repair procedure market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Bauerfeind, Össur Corporate, Ottobock, United Orthopedic Corp, Exactech, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Breg, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Fuse Medical among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of accidents, sports injures may lead to the growth of the market

Advancement in the technique of surgery will drive the market growth

Increase in geriatric population with rising level of obesity and number of diseases will also augment the growth of this market in the forecast period

Increase research and development activities coupled with innovative therapies acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost associated with knee related surgery hampers the market growth

Dearth of skilled and trained physicians will impede the growth of the market

Poor quality of healthcare system in developing countries will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market

By Type

Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL)

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Clinical Non -Clinical



By Injury Type

Grade I

Grade II

Grade III

By Product

Cemented Implants

Cement-Less Implants

Partial Implants

Revision Implants

By Indication

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Trauma

Others

By Diagnosis

Imaging Abdominal X-Ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Laparoscopy Angiography

Others

By Treatment

Surgery Arthroscopy Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Others

Therapies Rehabilitation Physical Therapies

Devices Elastic Bandages Others

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global cruciate ligament repair procedures market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Points Involved in Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market Report:

Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Global Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cruciate-ligament-repair-procedures-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com