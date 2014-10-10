Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Infectious Disease Drug 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

For comprehensive understanding the market dynamics, this Infectious Disease Drug research analyzes global market across key geographies namely North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa and Europe.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US), ViiV Healthcare group of companies (UK), Sanofi S.A (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US) , Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan) and few among others.

Market Affecting Factors:

This section involves the list of various factors which have huge impact on the overall Infectious Disease Drug growth.

Global infectious disease drugs market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 72.49 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 47.24 billion in the year 2018.

Key Assessments:

There are various types of assessments carried out in Infectious Disease Drug report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Infectious Disease Drug .

Market Drivers

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of infectious diseases worldwide

Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization

Accelerate demanding of novel therapies and newer development in diagnostic devices

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor infections

Government initiatives programs in sanitization and regulations for food safety

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about asthma disease treatment.

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global Infectious Disease Drug Market By Source Type (Bacterial Diseases, Virusal Diseases, Fungal Disease and Parasitic Disease), By Disease Type (Jaundice, Leprosy, Listeria, Lyme disease, Malaria, Measles, Molluscum contagiosum, Molluscum contagiosum, Norovirus, Pyelonephritis, Rabies, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Sepsis, Tetanus, West Nile, Zika, Ebola disease and Others) By Treatment Type (Medication, Dietary supplements and surgery), By Mode of Action Type (Antibacterial drugs, Antiviral drugs, Antifungal drugs, Antiparasitic drugs ), By Drug Type (Tafenoquine, Omadacycline, Tecovirimat, Eravacycline, Delafloxacin, Plazomicin, Benznidazole, Secnidazole, Daclatasvir, Dalbavancin and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and intravenous), By End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

