According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Analog-To-Digital Converter Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Analog-To-Digital Converter market is expected to reach US$ 4.09 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Considering the importance of 5G technology in the future economic and social environment of countries, governments and telecommunications companies are taking several initiatives to facilitate the transition from present networks to advanced 5G networks. Strengthening the telecom infrastructure for 5G is the primary step for the creation of highly advanced and technological ecosystem across all the industry sectors. The mobile telecommunication industry is making steady process in the 5G arena, with successful trials being conducted in many countries of the globe. The unprecedented rise in the number of consumer devices such as smartphones and tablets on the network and huge influx of data due to availability of low cost data plans will further boost the demand of robust and reliable 5G network worldwide. Increasing need for an energy efficient communications network infrastructure is one of the major factor driving the growth of ADC market.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004021/

Moreover, the global analog-to-digital converter market is expected to experience continuous evolution in memory products with an aim to better serve the community of end users. The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, the market of ADC is surrounded with huge opportunities.

The analog-to-digital converter market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM regions. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. Technological advancements in North America have led to a highly competitive market. It also attracts several technological developments, involving economically robust countries. The region continues is well-known for the advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry. The advance semiconductors have transformed many industries and sectors such as aerospace and automotive. This would ultimately boost the business of analog-to-digital converter market. In Asia Pacific, Asia is on track when it comes to deployment of 5G. Asian countries are developing new strategies and are ready to deploy the same. The region has witnessed several pilot demonstration related to 5G. Deployment of 5G is gaining high traction and therefore is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of analog-to-digital converter market

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004021/

As soon as 5G was announced and its potential benefits were showcased at global level, numerous countries have put their hand forward in ensuring a healthy evolution of this technology. A large number of global players have also ventured into developing, research and innovations for the 5G technology globally. 5G is proven to be a technological evolution that will have the potential to bridge a consumers physical, virtual and social worlds. The government has laid enhanced focus on the development of 5G technologies to meet the country’s plan for building a prominent economy as per the VISION 2030. Aforesaid factors are expected to provide huge opportunities for A/D conveter manufacturers and thus, positively impacting the Analog-to-digital converter market.

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone : +1-646-491-9876