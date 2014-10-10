This market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Businesses can utilize this Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market report to obtain productive ideas with which product can be made more effective and impressive in the competitive market. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market research report is the high quality report having in-depth market research studies. In addition to detailing about competitive landscape of the key players, this report also offers complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology.

Top Key Players Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market

ApplicantStack

Oracle Corporation

iCIMS

Workable Software Ltd.

Hyrell

Bullhorn

ClearCompany

Greenhouse Software

Jobvite

The analysis of the global market for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Customer Trade Finance industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

Market Insights

Gaining prominence of the cloud based applicant tracking software

Rapid expansion of the cloud-based services has resulted in a dynamic and a very competitive software industry environment globally. Cloud based applicant tracking software implementations characteristically do not require high capital investments, thereby keeping a company’s IT infrastructure model very cheap and consistent. Thus, this model could bring significant profits for any organization and at an early stage itself. This problem is also easily solved using the model. The cost savings with the help of shared infrastructure model is done with respect to the software licenses, electricity, maintenance fees, eliminating the cost of servers and other storage devices, consultant fees, data center space, and IT personnel.

Mobile based Recruitment to bring ample opportunity to the applicant tracking system market

ATS is a service based business model that has witnessed rapid growth as a result of growing penetrations of smartphones and related devices in the global market. As the service is a digital data driven service, it is anticipated to be benefited with the advancements in the digital world such as analytics. Analytics would enable the mobility service provider company to understand the preferences of each customer and thereby send out optimized routes & means of transport to the customer.

Segment by Component Insights

The component segment of applicant tracking system market is segmented into solution and services. There are briefly two categories of ATS solution, one is designed for the employers and the second is for recruiting companies. Each of this software has its own specification tailor made to the demand of the end-users. Taleo, Kenexa-Brassring, Jobvite, iCims, and SAP-SuccessFactors are some of the major ATS solutions widely used across the globe.

Segment by End-user Insights

The applicant tracking system market by end-user has been segmented into IT & Telecom, retail, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare, government & others. Despite of slightly gloomy employment outlook the IT & telecom sector is expected to boost the adoption of applicant tracking systems based on two major factors. The first one it’s the rising demand of talents across the globe and increasing count of applicants every day. In order to effectively manage these employees, the IT & Telecom companies are increasingly deploying applicant tracking systems. The second factor is the spending capability of the IT & Telecom companies. IT & Telecom imbibe the highest spending capability on the upcoming technologies owing to which the sector is expected to contribute significant profits to the applicant tracking system.

Exhibit: APAC Applicant Tracking System Market by End-user



GLOBAL APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By Component

Solution

Service

Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By End-user

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Others

