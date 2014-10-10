A fiber optic cable includes one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The fiber coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the location where the cable would be deployed. Fiber optic cable is developed for long-distance, high-performance data networking and telecommunications. The growth in the requirement of data security in the area such as aerospace, where strict requirements of secure information transfer are prevalent, has increased the growth of the fiber optic cables for aircraft market. There is a huge demand for the fiber optic cables for the aviation sector due to their higher bandwidth capacity, protection against signal interfering and inherent security.

Increasing demand for high bandwidth communication is enhancing the growth of the fiber optic cables for aircraft market. Nevertheless, factors such as high costs for deployment, the fragile nature of fibers compared to metal wires are hindering the growth of fiber optic cables for aircraft market. Furthermore, the increasing aviation sector has also created ample opportunities for fiber optic cables for aircraft market.

The “Global Fiber optics cable for aircraft market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global fiber optics cable for aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global fiber optics cable for aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fiber optics cable for aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented on the type, application and end-user. On the basis of type, the fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented into single-mode and multi-mode. On the basis of application, the fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented cabin interiors, in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, communication systems, electronic warfare and others. On the basis of end-user, the fiber optics cable for aircraft market is segmented into commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fiber optics cable for aircraft market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fiber optics cable for aircraft market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the fiber optics cable for aircraft market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

AFL Global

Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Collins Aerospace

Finisar Corporation

KSARIA CORPORATION

OFS Fitel, LLC

Radiall SA

TE Connectivity

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

