Sales Force Automation Software market report is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that an organization may have to face in the coming years. Not to mention, the data is collected only from the dependable sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites and annual reports of the companies on which ABC industry can rely confidently. This Sales Force Automation Software report also comprises of strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the market.

Global Salesforce Automation Software market is accounted for $4,276.31 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11,478.45 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are growing need for business intelligence & insights, increase in investment in IT infrastructures, rising demand for streamlining sales process and effective utilization of workforce in developing countries are driving the market growth. Furthermore, rise in cloud based CRM technology and emerging innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology acts as major opportunities for the growth of the market. However, dearth of skilled professionals, lack of awareness towards software is hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players in Sales Force Automation Software Market include:

Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, The Sage Group, Aptean, SAP, SugarCRM, Zoho Corporation, Bullhornc, Infusionsoft, Infor, Bpm’online, Salesforce and Pegasystems

Sales-force automation is the application of computerized technologies to support salespeople and sales management in the achievement of their work-related objectives. Hardware and software are the key technological elements of SFA. Hardware includes desktop, laptop and handheld devices and contact or call center telephony technology. Software comprises both ‘point’ solutions that are designed to assist in a single area of selling or sales management, and integrated solutions that offer a range of functionality. A three-tiered architecture is typically used to separate the database, server, and application to reduce programming demands on clients. A module-based design is generally used, to allow users to customize the package to suit their needs.

Based on application, sales forecasting segment fuels the market due to increasing demand in tracking mechanism to measure inventory management. By end user, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to hold the highest market share because of associated business benefits and also innovations in financial products. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing investments by government on small & medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Scale Enterprises

Small-Medium Scale Size Enterprise

Deployment Types Covered:

Cloud-Based Salesforce automation system

On-premise Salesforce automation system

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Salesforce automation system

Applications Covered:

Sales Forecasting

Order & Invoices Management

Opportunity Management

Lead Management

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Automotive, Financial Sector, Healthcare, Media And Entertainments, Retail, Telecom, Food & Beverages, Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and Other End Users

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Sales Force Automation Software Market, By Equipment Type

6 Global Sales Force Automation Software Market, By Application

7 Global Sales Force Automation Software Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

