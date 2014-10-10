The report aims to provide an overview of Spices and Seasonings Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global spices and seasonings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading spices and seasonings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key spices and seasonings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top key Players:- Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Ariake Japan Co., Ltd., Associated British Foods PLC, Doehler Group SE, EH Worlée & Co. BV, Kerry Group PLC, McCormick & Company, Incorporated, Olam International Limited, Sensient Technologies Corporation, SHS GROUP LIMITED and Others

Growing demand for convenience foods across the globe is driving the need for spices and seasonings market. Furthermore, increased use of spices and seasonings as natural preservatives in meat & poultry products is also projected to influence the spices and seasonings market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for clean label product among individual is anticipated to have a robust impact on the spices and seasonings market. Increasing demand for health and wellness products, in turn, are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

A spice is a fruit, seed, root, bark, or other plant substance which is used for coloring, flavoring or preserving food. Spice is dried part of a plant, other than the leaves, used during the cooking of food, but Spice is not used as the main ingredient. Some of the examples of spices are cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, etc. Seasoning is the process of adding spices, herbs, or salt to the food to enrich the flavor. Seasoning can be added at the beginning to allow the flavors to develop throughout cooking, or at the end of a recipe to adjust the taste subtly.

The report analyzes factors affecting spices and seasonings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the spices and seasonings market in these regions.

