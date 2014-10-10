Wide-ranging market information of the LI-FRAUMENI SYNDROME Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Nordion (Canada) Inc, BD, Mevion Medical Systems, Theragenics Corporation, IntraOp Medical, Inc, and others

Li-Fraumeni syndrome is a cancer predisposition syndrome associated a high lifetime cumulative risk of certain types of cancer including sarcomas (cancers of muscle, bone or connective tissue), breast cancer, brain tumors, leukemia and adrenocortical carcinoma. It is caused by mutation in the TP53 gene and is inherited in an autosomal dominant manner. These genes are responsible for suppressing the tumor. Mutation in this gene allows cells to divide in an uncontrolled way and form tumors.

According to the Orphanet, an estimated prevalence of Li-Fraumeni syndrome is 1 in every 10,000-25,000 in the U.K. and 1/20,000 in the United States. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

By Genes Type (CHEK2, TP53),

Therapy Type (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Biological Therapy), Treatment (Medication, Surgery),

Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable),

End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others)

This LI-FRAUMENI SYNDROME report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Increase number of special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in radiation therapy is drive the market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

In December 2015, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for COTI-2 for the treatment of Li-Fraumeni syndrome. With this designation, company can obtain financial incentives from the government along with exclusive market rights and hence significantly improve the treatment landscape for patients suffering from Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

