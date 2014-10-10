The report aims to provide an overview of Whey Protein Powder Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global whey protein powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading whey protein powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key whey protein powder companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Agropur Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, Carbery Group, Clover Fonterra Ingredients, Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Company, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Milk Specialties, Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd and Others

The whey protein is a component of milk coproduced during cheese making and casein manufacturing in the dairy industry. Whey protein contains all essential amino acids and is considered a complete protein. It is low in lactose content and promotes weight loss and lowers cholesterol. Also, it works as a protein supplement and is often recommended in gyms for muscle building and repairing muscle tissues. Whey protein is available in the form of concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates. Whey protein powder possesses anti-bacterial and anti-hypertensive properties and is often used in food and beverage applications for infant formula, beverages, snacks, chocolates, and bakery items. Whey protein products have a much longer shelf life than other dairy products and can be easily transported from one place to another.

The whey protein powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emerging trend of consuming protein-based drinks coupled with the rising disposable income of the population. Furthermore, rising demands from developing markets on account of increased health consciousness propel the growth of the whey protein powder market. However, a high dosage of the product may cause health concerns and also lactose intolerant population may have specific allergic to whey. These factors may hinder the growth of the whey protein powder market. On the other hand, the changing dietary habits of the population and growing food industry offers significant opportunity for the key players involved in the whey protein powder market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting whey protein powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the whey protein powder market in these regions.

