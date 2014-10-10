Mouth Ulcers are also known as Canker sores which are painful sores that appear inside the mouth, these are usually round or oval and are white, red, yellow or grey in color and swollen. Mouth ulcers can make it difficult to eat, drink, and brush teeth. The mouth ulcer can be get confused with cold sores. There are many factors like quitting smoking, citrus fruits or other acidic fruits, biting the tongue, stress, anxiety, hormonal changes, genetic factor, weak immune system and deficiency of vitamin B12 can trigger the mouth ulcer. An mouth ulcer heals within 2 weeks without treatment. If the person suffer from more painful and frequent reoccurrence of mouth ulcer the antimicrobial mouthwash or an ointment can be used for treating them. Other painkillers and lozenge, gel or spray are available to cure the mouth ulcer.

The mouth ulcer treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising awareness about the oral hygiene and increasing geriatric population. Increase in incidence of mouth ulcers shows strong growth in market, Factors such as increasing Geriatric population, Awareness of modern treatments, availability of rapid healing and easy to use products are creating positive effect on the growing market.

While public has very casual approach toward the mouth ulcer, which can have negative effect on market. There is lack of awareness about fact that mouth ulcer should get treated at early stage or else it can lead to cancer. Active initiatives and tests are being conducted by healthcare professionals to impart awareness and avoid harmful effects caused due to mouth ulcers.

Key Competitors In Market are Blistix Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3m,Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Trio Lifescience Pvt. Ltd, Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited, Cian Healthcare Private Limited, Meta Tubex Private Limited

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mouth ulcers treatment market with detailed market segmentation by drug class, formulation and geography. The global mouth ulcers treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mouth Ulcers Treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting mouth ulcers treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mouth ulcers treatment market in these regions.

Market segmentation:

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Drug Class (Antimicrobial, Antihistamine, Analgesics & Corticosteroids, Others); Formulation (Sprays, Mouthwash, Gels, Lozenges) and geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

