The Dental chairs Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Dental chairs Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

Dental chairs, also known as dental treatment units, are not only a necessity for ensuring appropriate dental care but also play a crucial role in strengthening the communication between dentists/practitioners and patients. In addition, it serves as an essential operational tool for the dentists, however, for patients, the chair symbolizes comfort while undergoing a dental treatment. Thus, manufacturers focus on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, which significantly supplements the market growth.

The market of dental chairs is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising importance on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, growing focus on dental aesthetics and infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups are the driving factors of dental chair. Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies and rise in awareness among people towards oral hygiene has resulted in large-scale adoption of dental chairs for examination are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Key Players:

1.KaVo Dental

2. DCI

3. A-dec Inc

4. DentalEZ, Inc

5. DOME, Inc.

6. Midmark Corp.

7. PLANMECA OY

8. OMS

9. Diplomat Dental s.r.o

10. Forest Dental

The global dental chairs market is segmented on the basis of product, type and end user. The product segment includes, examination dental chairs, oral surgery dental chairs and orthodontic dental chairs. Based on type, the market is segmented as, powered dental chair and manual dental chair. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Dental chairs Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

