North America fluid management systems market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases linked to otoneurology, digestive tract, orthopedic disorders and nephrological disorders.

North America Fluid Management Systems Market By Product Type (Integrated Fluid Management Systems, Standalone Fluid Management Systems), Disposables and Accessories (Visualization Systems, Pressure Transducers, Valves, Connectors, and Fittings, Catheters, Bloodlines, Tubing Sets, Pressure Monitoring Lines, Suction Canisters, Cannulas, Others), Application (Urology, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopy, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Otoscopy, Dentistry, Anesthesiology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Cosmetic surgical centers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=north-america-fluid-management-systems-market

Market Analysis: North America Fluid Management Systems Market

North America fluid management systems market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases linked to otoneurology, digestive tract, orthopedic disorders and nephrological disorders.

Market Definition: North America Fluid Management Systems Market

Fluid management systems are designed to preserve body fluid consistency and to prevent problems correlated with excessive concentrations of body fluids. For fact, this device is used to manage life-threatening medical conditions such as end-stage renal failure. The fluid management system provides careful monitoring of blood plasma, urine and other body fluids joining and leaving during any operation. The unit also conducts other tasks, such as fluid heating, fluid drainage, liquid control, and fluid filtration. Fluid management systems are also used to regulate fluid levels in a minimally invasive surgical operation.

Market Drivers

Increased number of minimally invasive procedures, drives the market growth

Rising incidence of respiratory, digestive, mental & reproductive system specific diseases, fosters the growth of the market

Engineering advances in fluid management systems, drives the market growth

Increase in funding for the endosurgical procedures across the globe, drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of surgeons worldwide, hampering the growth of market

Lack of consumer awareness for disorders such as end-stage kidney disease, impact the market growth

Huge cost of endosurgical procedures, hindering the growth of market

Segmentation: North America Fluid Management Systems Market

By Product Type

Integrated Fluid Management Systems

Standalone Fluid Management Systems Dialyzers Insufflators Fluid Warming Systems Suction/Evacuation and Irrigation Systems Fluid Waste Management Systems Fluid Warming Systems Others



By Disposables and Accessories

Visualization Systems Endoscopic Cameras SD Visualization equipment HD Visualization equipment

Pressure Transducers

Valves, Connectors, and Fittings

Catheters

Bloodlines

Tubing Sets High Pressure Tubing Pressure Monitoring Tubing

Pressure Monitoring Lines

Suction Canisters

Cannulas

Others

By Application

Urology

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Cardiology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Laparoscopy

Gynecology/Obstetrics

Otoscopy

Dentistry

Anesthesiology

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cosmetic surgical centers

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Baxter International Inc., a leading global corporation with medical products, has acquired Cheetah Health, a leading provider for non-invasive hemodynamics testing equipment. The partnership reflects Baxter’s continuing commitment to improving clinical outcomes through existing patient management technologies to help advice and direct medical decision-making. The introduction of Cheetah Medical would improve Baxter’s involvement in a new patient care field with the main technologies which is used to control fluid management.

In June 2019, Medline Industries, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the fluid management systems brand NAMIC from AngioDynamics. This acquisition blends NAMIC’s industry dominance and product awareness with Medline’s broad consumer base and delivery scope. The launch of the NAMIC label helps us to extend our product portfolio more systematically to the Cardiac Cath Labs and the IR. Approximately 330 staff will join the Medline group as part of this merger and continue to work in Glens Falls, N.Y., the factory which produces injection molded parts and assembles personalized products for the global business. With this acquisition the company will extend its business and grow market size of the company.

In August 2018, Hologic launched the “Fluent Fluid Management System” for Hysteroscopy Procedures, incorporating technologies designed to make operating room (OR) personnel more efficient and successful in the management of fluids for hysteroscopy procedures. The fluent system is changing the fluid management game. Developed in reaction to challenges faced by nurses and physicians practicing hysteroscopy, it incorporates a compact structure and innovative technology for more effective fluid control during procedures.

Competitive Analysis:

North America fluid management systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluid management systems market for North America.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=north-america-fluid-management-systems-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America fluid management systems market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Baxter, Zimmer Biomet, Ecolab, Cardinal Health, AngioDynamics, ALCOR Scientific, Animas LLC, BD, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Acacia Communications, Inc. among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/