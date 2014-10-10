The Global Spear Phishing Market accounted for USD 795.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Some of the major players of the global spear phishing market are Votiro, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Ltd., RSA Security LLC, proofpoint, PhishMe, PhishLabs, Mimecast Limited, Microsoft Corporation, IRONSCALES, Intel Corporation, GreatHorn, Inc., Forcepoint, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, and others.

Report Segmentation:-

Global Spear Phishing Market, By Geography; Component (Solution, Services); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)); Deployment Type (On-premises , Cloud) Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Critical Infrastructure) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Competitive Analysis:

The report for global spear phishing market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations

Increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks

Growth of cloud email security solution

Concerns of organizations regarding outsourcing of security services

Lack of awareness about current threats and cyber-attacks

Market Segmentation:

The global spear phishing market is segmented on the basis of component into solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of organization size, the global spear phishing market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of deployment model, the global spear phishing market is segmented into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of vertical, the global spear phishing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, critical infrastructure and others.

On the basis of geography, the global spear phishing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

