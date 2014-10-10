Network Emulator Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

This market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 243.51 million by 2026 Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here- Spirent Communications; Keysight Technologies; InterWorking Labs, Inc. dba IWL; VMware, Inc; Qosmotec Software Solutions GmbH; Apposite Technologies; Itrinegy; Polaris Networks; PACKETSTORM COMMUNICATIONS, INC.; Aukua Systems Inc.; Calnex Solutions Limited; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; others

Network emulators are tools inclusive of hardware and software components that are used for carrying out network emulation process. Network emulation is essentially testing of a network environment to emulate real-time or real-world conditions. This process helps in identification of any errors or incidences of failures that network might be vulnerable to.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing focus of network providers and manufacturers on development of 5G network services will also enhance the growth of this market

Enhanced investment associated with R&D activities to advance quality of bandwidth and spectrums of networks; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Vulnerable and fluctuating nature of network testing and emulating products; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Long duration required for testing and enhanced volume of requirements for R&D experiments associated with modern network techniques acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

By Application Type (SD-WAN, Cloud, IoT, Others),

(SD-WAN, Cloud, IoT, Others), Vertical (Telecommunications, BFSI, Government & Defense, Others)

Network Emulator Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global network emulator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network emulator market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Calnex Solutions Limited announced that they had acquired Luceo Technologies GmbH based out of Berlin, Germany which will enhance the product range of Calnex Solutions Limited of high speed optical module testers enhancing the reputation of company’s synchronisation testers and network emulators. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Calnex Solutions Limited’s “Parallex” product range to service a wider range of consumers and application areas

In February 2019, Keysight Technologies announced the launch of “5G User Equipment (UE) Emulation Solution” available under their Ixia business operations. This solution is aimed at providing manufacturers of network equipments and network providers end-to-end servicing, scalable testing so that they can deliver the products and services designed to meet the high-end expectations of customers

