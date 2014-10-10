Medical Imaging Workstations Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The MEDICAL IMAGING WORKSTATIONS MARKET This market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026 Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here- Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; others

Medical imaging workstations are an accumulated diagnostic imaging system consisting of all the components required for the automation of imaging of patients. These workstations comprise several hardware and software components, which helps in accurate capture of diagnostic images independently. These images are stored in a centralized server known as (PACS) “Picture Archiving & Communication System”, through which the name PACS workstation is derived.

Medical Imaging Workstations Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global medical imaging workstations market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical imaging workstations market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Modality (MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Direct Digital Radiography, Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography, Others),

(MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Direct Digital Radiography, Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography, Others), Components (Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, CPUs, Others),

(Visualization Software, Display Units, Display Controller Cards, CPUs, Others), Usage Mode ( Thin Client, Thick Client),

Thin Client, Thick Client), Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging, 3D Imaging, Others),

(Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging, 3D Imaging, Others), Clinical Specialty Type (Oncology, Cardiology, General Imaging/Radiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Liver, Neuro, Breast Health, Urology, Others),

Type (Oncology, Cardiology, General Imaging/Radiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Liver, Neuro, Breast Health, Urology, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Others)

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they have acquired Carestream Health’s “Healthcare Information System” operations. This acquisition will improve Philips’ current offering for radiology imaging systems ensuring better management of data, operations in imaging systems along with expanding the service offerings to a greater geographical presence.

In February 2019, Synopsys, Inc. announced the launch of “Simpleware ScanIP Medical” in the European region after they had received the CE marking for the same. This approval will enhance the reputation of Synopsys and would expand the application of this software for use in pre-surgical planning and converting the files from a medical device to an output system.

