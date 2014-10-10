The report aims to provide an overview of Probiotic Ingredients Market with detailed market segmentation by application, source, form, end user and geography. The global probiotic ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading probiotic ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key probiotic ingredients companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Biena, Bifodan A/S, BioGaia, Chr. Hansen A/S, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, GLAC BIOTECH CO., LTD., Kerry Group plc, LALLEMAND Inc., Probi, United Agricultural Services Laboratories and Others

Rising health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods is driving the demand for probiotic ingredients market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements worldwide is also projected to influence the probiotic ingredients market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for superior-quality feed products is expected to have a robust impact on the probiotic ingredients market. Upholding probiotic health benefits among livestock farmers are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global probiotic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application, source, form and end user.

Probiotics are often termed as good or helpful bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms and yeasts that are intended to have health benefits. Probiotics are suitable, especially for the digestive system. It also helps to reduce depression and promote heart health. Probiotics are often taken as supplements that are supposed to colonize the gut with health-boosting microorganisms. Probiotic foods include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, etc.

The report analyzes factors affecting probiotic ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the probiotic ingredients market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Probiotic Ingredients Market Landscape Probiotic Ingredients Market – Key Market Dynamics Probiotic Ingredients Market – Global Market Analysis Probiotic Ingredients Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Probiotic Ingredients Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Probiotic Ingredients Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Probiotic Ingredients Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Probiotic Ingredients Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

